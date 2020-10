Bandipora: Police on Tuesday claimed to have prevented three youth from joining militancy in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district.

Police said in a statement that it along with 52RR of army upon a reliable information apprehended three local teenagers of Sumbal area who were “indoctrinated and influenced by false narratives and motivated to take violent path”.

The trio was handed over to their parents after “proper counselling and guidance” police said.(GNS)

