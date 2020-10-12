J&K SLSA observes International Day of Girl Child

SRINAGAR: Under the patronage of Justice Gita Mittal, Chief Justice High Court of J&K and Patron-in-Chief Jammu and Kashmir State Legal Services Authority and directions of Justice Rajesh Bindal, Executive Chairman J&K SLSA, “International Day of the Girl Child” was observed today by J&K State Legal Services Authority through District Legal Services Authorities in all districts of the UTs of J&K and Ladakh.

The objective behind observance of this Day being celebrated across the globe is to celebrate the capabilities, strength and importance of girl child nationally and globally, mobilizing efforts to highlight the challenges faced by them and recognize their rights and fulfill their requirements.

DLSA Udhampur celebrated the day by organizing online “Mushaira”with participation of renowned poetesses Rekha Thakur and Kusum Sharma along with girl students and housewives from remote areas of the district.

The programme was attended by Judicial Officers of the district, NCC and NSS units of Government College for Women, Udhampur, Government Boys School, Nagrota and J&K Pride Institute.

DLSA Kathua celebrated the day by holding a drawing competition in ten schools of the district where the children made the drawings amid observance of all government SOPs regarding Covid.

DLSA Samba commemorated the day by organizing a series of activities including a Virtual Intergenerational Conversation highlighting the potential and capabilities of girl child as a prospective change-maker for the society. Physical Training session was also organized for imparting skill of self defence and practicing it on a daily basis for enhanced physical and mental strength. Besides, door to door outreach was also undertaken by the Para Legal Volunteers for imparting awareness on education of Girl Child in furtherance of “Beti Bachao Beti Padhao”at Rajpura, Bari Brahmana and Ghagwal areas of district Samba.

DLSA Anantnag and DLSA Poonch organized awareness programmes in celebration of the day at various places in their respective districts.

DLSA Budgam held an awareness programme at Gopal Pora, Chadoora with participation of orphan girl students of Gulshan-e-Bannate Institute of Education on the theme “My Voice-Our Equal Future”.

Manzoor Ahmed, Sub-Judge, Tabassum Parrey, Secretary DLSA and Z. A. Tak, Patron-in-chief of the institution, spoke on the occasion.

DLSA Bhaderwah observed the day by organizing awareness programmes through PLVs at various locations in the district with the objective to empower girl child and enable them to enjoy their rights so that they can face the challenges in life and meet their needs.

DLSA, Leh also observed the day by organizing an awareness programme at Skill Training Centre, Leh.

Spalzes Angmo, Secretary DLSA and Nawang Norboo, Assistant Prosecuting Officer were the resource persons on the occasion .The Day was celebrated by DLSA Reasi at Mahore where an Awareness Camp was organized in which the PLVs and general public participated.

DLSA Ramban observed the day by organizing programmes at High School Sachan, Ukhral and Gool with the objective to spread a message about the importance of the day.

DLSA Bandipora organized a webinar to celebrate the day which was attended by panel lawyers and PLVs. Iqbaal Ahmed Akhoon was the resource person on the occasion.

DLSA Kupwara also organized an online programme in observance and celebration of the day.

The day was similarly observed by DLSAs of other districts across UTs of J&K and Ladakh with great fervor and enthusiasm amid observance of all prescribed norms and SOP’s regarding COVID-19.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print