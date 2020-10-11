J&K records 635 fresh cases

Srinagar: Seven deaths were recorded due to Covid-19 on Saturday taking the toll of victims to 1313, whereas 635 fresh cases have taken the Covid tally to over 83K mark in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to officials, four casualties were reported from Kashmir valley. They include three deceased persons from Srinagar, and one from Baramulla.

While as, three fatalities were reported from Jammu division. They include two deceased persons from Jammu, and one from Rajouri.

So far 1313 deaths have been reported in Jammu and Kashmir including 889 in Kashmir, and 424 in Jammu division. Srinagar district with 315 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Baramulla (128), Budgam (89), Pulwama (72), Kupwara (70), Anantnag (69), Kulgam (43), Bandipora (41), Shopian (32), and the lowest in Ganderbal (30).

In Jammu division, Jammu district with 221 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Rajouri (42), Doda (38), Kathua (29), Samba (24), Udhampur (22), Poonch (20), Ramban and Kishtwar (11) each, and the lowest in Reasi (6).

With 635 fresh Covid-19 cases, which include 19 travellers, the overall tally have reached to 83, 064 in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.

Among them, 400 cases were reported from Kashmir valley, while 235 were reported from Jammu division.

As per the officials, Srinagar reported single- day cases at 173, followed by Budgam 50, Kupwara 44, Baramulla 36, Ganderbal 35, Anantnag 22, Pulwama 20, Bandipora 11, Kulgam 5, and Shopian 4.

While as in Jammu division, Jammu district reported single- day cases at 109, followed by Rajouri and Kishtwar 29 each, Samba and Kathua 15 each, Poonch 14, Udhampur 12, Reasi and Doda 5 each, Ramban 2.

In Kashmir valley, Srinagar tops the table with 16504 total cases followed by Budgam with 5350, Baramulla 4847, Pulwama 4212, Kupwara 3885, Anantnag 3756, Bandipora 3674, Ganderbal 3135, Kulgam 2329, and Shopian 2089.

In Jammu division, Jammu district has recorded highest number of total cases at 15160, followed by Rajouri 2981, Udhampur 2481, Doda 2383, Kathua 2255, Poonch 1981, Samba 1967, Ramban 1440, Kishtwar 1515, and Reasi 1120.

With the new cases, the total tally has risen to 83064, which include 49781 in Kashmir and 33283 in Jammu.

The officials said that 976 infected patients have recovered and discharged from the hospital during the past 24 hours, including 467 from Kashmir and 509 from Jammu division. With this, the total- number of recovered patients has reached to 70955, which include 42808 from Kashmir, and 28147 from Jammu division.

Out of the total 18, 18, 753 tests results available, a total of 83, 064 results have been turned positive, while all remaining have been reported negative, said the officials.

The officials added that, J&K currently has 10796 active positive- cases, in which 6084 are from Kashmir, and 4712 from Jammu.

