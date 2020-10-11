HC asks for report on LAWDA officials accused of ‘irregularities’

Srinagar: The J&K High Court on Saturday directed the government to place a report on the issue of disciplinary action against officers posted in LAWDA against whom allegations of “irregularities” are pending.

The court also directed LAWDA (Lakes and Waterways Development Authority) to file details of such persons and the action taken in respect of the reoccupation of properties in the Dal area.

While hearing the matter regarding Dal Lake protection and conservation, the Division Bench of Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice Puneet Gupta were informed by VC LAWDA Tufail Matoo that many relocated persons had returned to the lake despite being rehabilitated.

“Such persons shall be evicted and legal action taken for the wrongful acts,” the bench directed.

The court noted that so far as the list of complaints/ irregularities received by the LAWDA are concerned, “let the same be placed before the Anti-Corruption Bureau for enquiry, which shall examine and inquire the same in accordance with law,” the bench directed.

The court also directed that the decisions taken by the previous High Level Committees be also examined by the Anti-Corruption Bureau to detect any irregularities.

“Let the action taken report be placed before this Court in this regard within four months from today,” the court directed.

The court also asked for a report with regard to the action taken by the government on the issue of disciplinary action against officers posted in LAWDA against whom allegations are pending.

“Needless to say the Anti-Corruption Bureau shall look into the matters objectively and expeditiously,” the court ordered.

The court recorded that so far as the constitution of High Level Committee for early rehabilitation of Dal Dwellers is concerned, BA Dar, AAG, has submitted that the Chief Secretary has constituted a Committee headed by the Divisional Commissioner Kashmir.

“Let this Committee place the timelines on the subject matter before this Court before the next date of hearing,” the bench directed.

The court was also informed that the rehabilitation plan for relocation of the rehabilitees at Rakhi Arth Bemina stands submitted to the government for consideration.

“Let the decision be taken and the recommendations if any be placed before us,” the court ordered.

Meantime the court asked LAWDA to continue to make efficient and expeditious efforts to improve upon the basic necessities at the relocated site at Dockyard and ensure the construction of primary school, Anganwari Centre, dispensary and provisional stores, etc, at the earliest.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print