Unlock 5: Cinemas, restaurants to open with 50 percent capacity

Higher edu insts to be permitted for research scholars from Oct 15

JAMMU:As the government of Jammu and Kashmir has issued fresh guidelines for unlock 5, Secretary Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction and Member Secretary State Executive Committee, Simrandeep Singh on Friday gave details about the allowed and not allowed activities.

Addressing a press conference here, the Secretary said the government has permitted opening of cinema halls, theatres, multiplexes, swimming pools, bars in restaurants, hotels etc, entertainment parks and similar places, coaching centres from October 15 with fifty percent capacity.

The government has also raised the number of pilgrims for Shri Mata Vaishno Devi per day to 7000, (earlier it was 5000).

The decision on the number of pilgrims local/ outside J&K to allow would be decided by the CEO shrine board.

Schools, colleges, higher educational institutions including Anganwari centres will remain closed till October 31 whereas online/ distance mode studies will continue.

Fifty percent teaching non-teaching staff is permitted for online teaching purposes in areas outside containment zones.

“Students of class 9 to 12 are permitted to visit school on a voluntary basis for taking guidance in areas outside containment zones,” it said.

The Skill or Entrepreneurship training will be permitted in National Skill Training Institutes, ITls or other training centers registered with the National Skill Development Mission or JK Skill Mission. National Institute for Entrepreneurship and Small Business Development (NIESBUD), Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship (IE) and their training providers will also be permitted, as per the SOP already issued Government of India.

Higher Education Institutions will be permitted only for research scholars (Ph.D) and PG students in Science and technical streams requiring lab/experimental works from October 15.

The Head of Higher Education Institutions will satisfy herself/himself that there is a genuine requirement of research scholars (Ph.D.) and PG students in science and technology stream for laboratory/ experimental works.

Coaching centers / institutions shall be permitted to run classes, outside the containment zones only from October 15 up to 50 percent capacity of the centers, strictly as per the SOP issued by Ministry of Education, GOI. Shops in Malls as well as in the limits of Municipal Corporations will remain open from 9 am to 9 pm.

There will be no restrictions on entry of passengers, returnees or travelers coming to Jammu and Kashmir whether by road, rail or air but COVID-19 Antigen Tests are mandatory. The travellers will undergo 14-day home quarantine if they have a valid contactable phone and Aarogya Setu App in their mobile telephones. The protocol for management of COVID positive persons will be followed.

The SEC, after taking a detailed review of Covid-19 situation in Jammu and Kashmir, has categorized Green, Red, Orange zones.

According to order all districts of Kashmir province and nine districts of Jammu region have been declared as Orange Zones. The Kishtwar district has been designated as Green Zone. However, Lakhanpur Containment Zone in Kathua district and Jawahar Tunnel area on either side will fall in the Red Zone category.

The government has permitted cinemas, theatres, multiplexes to open from October 15 up to 50 percent of their seating capacity strictly as per the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) issued by the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

Bars in restaurants/hotels etc, entertainment parks and similar places and swimming pools being used for training of sportspersons will also reopen from October 15 as per the SOPs of the concerned Ministries. The Business to Business exhibitions can start from October 15 as per the Union Ministry of Commerce SOP.

Social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural, religious functions and other gatherings and congregations have already been permitted with a ceiling of 100 persons. The Government ordered that gathering in closed spaces (indoor) will be permitted to a maximum of 50 percent of the hall capacity subject to a ceiling of 200 persons from October 15. In open spaces physical distancing, wearing of masks and use of hand sanitizers are mandatory.

All these activities have been permitted only outside the Containment Zones.

The government has raised the limit of pilgrims to Mata Vaishno Devi shrine up to 7000 a day from October 15. However, the Government has entrusted the task of fixing the ceiling for pilgrims from outside Jammu and Kashmir to the CEO of the Shrine Board.

Religious processions and large religious gatherings will remain strictly prohibited.

Meanwhile, movement of individuals for all non-essential activities will remain prohibited from 10 pm to 5 am while persons with co-morbidities, pregnant women and children with 10 years of age shall stay at home except for health purposes.

Deputy Commissioner Kathua, OP Bhagat, Joint Director Information Jammu, Namrita Dogra were also present in the press conference.

