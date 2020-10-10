Director JKEDI inaugurates receiving station, playground at Wahab Sahab

Distributes certificates, kits, mobile phones

Pampore: As a part of phase third of ambitious ‘Back to Village Programme’, Director Jammu and Kashmir Entrepreneurship Development Institute (JKEDI), G.M Dar visited Wahab Sahab Shar Shali area of Pampore on the second consecutive day on Friday to take stock of issues and concerns of rural masses for redressal.

Director, JKEDI also inaugurated a receiving station and playground for the general public and also stressed upon the focused approach needed by parents to ensure that quality education is imparted to their children which is the building block for any society.

He also distributed income and domicile certificates among the applicants and also handed over Baby Kits to the mothers of newly born girl children under BBBP, blankets and two mobile phones among the two poor families.

The visiting officer, G M Dar held a detailed meeting with villagers at Wahab Sahab. During the meeting senior citizens and villagers brought fore various issues into the notice of the visiting officer and sought their redressal.

The visiting officer G.M Dar after hearing grievances of people visited the shrine of famous saint and sufi poet, Wahab Khar and took stock of facilities available to devotees.

He also inspected local health centre, educational institutes ,Anganwadi centres and water schemes to assess their functioning.

The Director JKEDI said that the main objective of such events is to reach out to people and connect them with the administration for efficient and smooth redressal of grievances. He also made people aware about the importance of Startups, Entrepreneurship and self-employment initiatives being implemented by the institute.

Tehsildar Pampore Ishtiyaq Mohi-ud-Din, Block Development Officer Pampore Maqsood Ahmad, Naib Tehsildar Bashir Ahmad, Social Welfare, various key officials of JKEDI, Women Development Corporation, other departments and a large number of people were also present on the occasion

The District Nodal Officer, JKEDI, Ansar Machloo while addressing the public discussed Seed Capital Fund Scheme, Youth Startup Loan Scheme, Himayat Self-employment Scheme, Term Loan Scheme and Educational Loan Scheme of NMDFC being implemented by the Institute. A few entrepreneurs of JKEDI also showcased their products during the program.

Later, GM Dar participated in various events to discuss the development plans. Various delegations besides individuals also called on the Director and raised several demands regarding their day to day matters pertaining to renovation of roads, up-gradation of school, better health services, community hall and other related issues.

On the second day of the programme, discussions and deliberations on various issues and development plans were held in a series of events during Gram Sabha and Mahila Sabha. “It is very important for the people of the village to come forward and actively participate in the decision making process so that people benefit from the development plans at the gross root level” Dar said.

Director EDI on Thursday urged at least 5 educated youth from the area to come forward so that JKEDI can facilitate them in the journey of entrepreneurship and they can become role models for others in the society.

The Director JKEDI, G M Dar, on Thursday announced to provide a loan of rupees ten lakh each to five youths from Wahab Sahaab area of Pampore in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district for starting their business units. The announcement was made during a back to village programme at Wahab Sahaab village for which he was the visiting officer.

