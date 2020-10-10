20-yr old boy found dead mysteriously in Sopore

Sopore: A 20- year-old boy was found dead in a mysterious condition at his home in Chankhan area of Sopore in north Kashmir’s Baramulla District on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Amir Majeed Saharkhan son of Abdul Majeed Saharkhan,a resident of Chankhan area of Sopore.

Family members of the deceased said they found Amir unconscious inside his room and took him immediately to sub district hospital Sopore where doctors declared him brought dead on arrival.

Hospital authorities said the cause of death is being ascertained. (KNO)

