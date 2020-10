Srinagar: A Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) man went missing mysteriously on Thursday evening from his camp at Saderabal area of Srinagar.

An official identified the missing SSB man as Jitendra GD number 12043026 posted at Saderabal, who hails from Uttar Pradesh.

A missing report has been filed at Police Station Lal Bazar even as efforts are on to trace the missing trooper, the official added. (KNO)

