9 more deaths climb Covid toll to 1291

Srinagar: Nine more deaths were recorded due to Covid-19 on Thursday taking the toll of victims to 1291, whereas 696 fresh cases have taken the Covid tally to over 81K mark in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to officials, seven casualties were reported from Jammu division. They include three deceased persons from Jammu, and one each from Udhampur, Poonch, Samba, and Doda districts of Jammu.

While as, two fatalities were reported from Kashmir valley. They include one each deceased person from Budgam and Bandipora.

So far 1291 deaths have been reported in Jammu and Kashmir including 882 in Kashmir, and 409 in Jammu division. Srinagar district with 310 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Baramulla (126), Budgam (89), Pulwama (72), Kupwara (70), Anantnag (69), Kulgam (43), Bandipora (41), Shopian (32), and the lowest in Ganderbal (30).

In Jammu division, Jammu district with 212 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Rajouri (39), Doda (38), Kathua (28), Samba (24), Udhampur (22), Poonch (18), Ramban and Kishtwar (11) each, and the lowest in Reasi (6).

With 696 fresh Covid-19 cases, which include 38 travellers, the overall tally have reached 81, 793 in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday.

Among them, 420 cases were reported from Kashmir valley, while 276 were reported from Jammu division.

As per the officials, Srinagar reported single- day cases at 186, followed by Baramulla 71, Budgam 52, Ganderbal 24, Pulwama 22, Anantnag 21, Bandipora 18, Kupwara 15, Kulgam 7, and Shopian 4.

While as in Jammu division, Jammu district reported single- day cases at 89, followed by Poonch 47, Kathua 43, Rajouri 34, Udhampur 17, Kishtwar 15, Samba 11, Doda 10, Ramban 8, and Reasi 2.

In Kashmir valley, Srinagar tops the table with 16164 total cases followed by Budgam with 5263, Baramulla 4761, Pulwama 4169, Kupwara 3827, Anantnag 3707, Bandipora 3646, Ganderbal 3075, Kulgam 2317, and Shopian 2079.

In Jammu division, Jammu district has recorded highest number of total cases at 14950, followed by Rajouri 2921, Doda 2371, Udhampur 2443, Kathua 2218, Poonch 1957, Samba 1926, Ramban 1430, Kishtwar 1471, and Reasi 1098.

With the new cases, the total tally has risen to 81793, which include 49008 in Kashmir and 32785 in Jammu.

The officials said that 1336 infected patients have recovered and discharged from the hospital during the past 24 hours, including 375 from Kashmir and 961 from Jammu division. With this, the total- number of recovered patients has reached to 69020, which include 41928 from Kashmir, and 27092 from Jammu division.

Out of the total 17, 80, 540 tests results available, a total of 81, 793 results have been turned positive, while all remaining have been reported negative, said the officials.

The officials added that, J&K currently has 11482 active positive- cases, in which 6198 are from Kashmir, and 5284 from Jammu.

