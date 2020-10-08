DAK demands uninterrupted power supply in winters to save lives

Srinagar: Doctors Association Kashmir (DAK) Wednesday praised the services of doctors and paramedics for effectively managing COVID-19 patients in hospitals and at home by providing both online and offline assistance.
President DAK Dr Suhail Naik said that home quarantine and isolation has proved a game changer in management of pandemic as it has decongested the hospitals to larger extent and has improved psychological stability among masses.
He said subsequently a large number of Covid patients are receiving oxygen therapy at home under strict observation and guidance of health care workers.
“The continuous supply of oxygen demands uninterrupted supply of electricity and is life saving for such patients. Therefore we request the Power Development Department to provide uninterrupted electricity during coming winters so that a huge number of lives can be saved,” he said.
DAK said a large number of patients suffering from Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) develop frequent exacerbations during winters and often need oxygen therapy.
The doctors body appealed to people to adhere to health guidelines and protocols strictly as the novel coronavirus pneumonia can kill any one irrespective of age and comorbidities.