American Louise Glück wins Nobel Prize 2020 in Literature for her ‘unmistakable poetic voice’

Srinagar: American poetess, Louise Glück has won the Nobel Prize 2020 in Literature for her poetic voice that “makes individual existence universal”.
A statement by the Swedish Academy said that Glück had won the prestigious award “for her unmistakable poetic voice that with austere beauty makes individual existence universal”.
Born 1943 in New York, Glück lives in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Apart from her writing she is a professor of English at Yale University, New Haven, Connecticut.
The Twitter handle of the Nobel Prize said that Glück in her poetry “seeks the universal, and in this she takes inspiration from myths and classical motifs, present in most of her works”.
The works by Glück, it said, are characterized by a striving for clarity.
“Childhood and family life, the close relationship with parents and siblings, is a thematic that has remained central with her, ” it added.
Srinagar: American poetess, Louise Glück has won the Nobel Prize 2020 in Literature for her poetic voice that “makes individual existence universal”.