696 new COVID-19 cases take J&K tally to 81,793; recoveries near 70,000 mark

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday reported 696 new COVID-19 infections taking the overall tally to 81,793.
The death toll related to the deadly viral disease has risen to 1,291 as per the government’s media bulletin.
Out of the total infections reported in the region, 69,020 patients have already recovered meaning there are 11,482 active cases in the region, the data read.
Of the cases reported today, 420 were reported in Kashmir while Jammu division reported 276 infections.

