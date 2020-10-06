Young motorcyclist crushed to death by speeding truck in Kulgam

Kulgam: A 25-year-old youth was on Tuesday crushed to death by a speeding truck in Khudwani area of south Kashmir’s Kulgam district.

An official identified the deceased youth as Ishfaq Ahmad Khanday, son of Ghulam Qadir Khanday of Sarandnoo adding he was crushed by a truck (JK03C-7004) under its wheels near Khudwani bypass Kulgam resulting into his on spot death.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of law and further investigations have been taken up to crack the case, he said. (KNO)

