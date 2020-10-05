Minor girl killed in Pampore mishap

PAMPORE: An eight-year-old girl died after she was hit by a private car in Pampore area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Monday.
The minor identified as Ishrat Nazir, daughter of Nazir Ahmad Bhat, a resident of Patalbagh Pampore, was hit by a Maruti Suzuki WagonR bearing number JK13C-7004 at Patalbagh village leaving her seriously injured, SHO Pampore, Manzoor Ahmad told Kashmir Reader.
Manzoor said that the injured girl was shifted to Sub District Hospital Pampore where she succumbed to her injuries.
While the body was handed over to the family members after legal formalities, a case has been registered into the incident even as police also seized the vehicle and arrested the driver.
