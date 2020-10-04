19 deaths in 24 hours, 975 new cases

Srinagar: Nineteen persons infected with Covid-19 died in the past 24 hours, officals said on Saturday evening. In the same period, 975 fresh cases of Covid-19 were detected in Jammu and Kashmir, they said.

More than 78,000 persons have been detected as Covid-19 positive, so far, in J&K, among whom 1,231 have died.

According to officials, eleven of the latest casualties were reported from Jammu divison. They include four deceased persons from Jammu district, three from Rajouri, two from Kishtwar, and one each from Kathua and Doda districts.

Eight fatalities were reported from Kashmir division. They include four deceased persons from Srinagar, and one each from Budgam, Pulwama, Bandipora, and Kupwara districts.

Of the 1,231 deaths reported in Jammu and Kashmir so far, 855 have occurred in Kashmir division and 376 in Jammu division. Srinagar district with 299 deaths has the highest fatalities among the districts, followed by Baramulla (124), Budgam (86), Pulwama (70), Kupwara (68), Anantnag (66), Kulgam (43), Bandipora (38), Shopian (32), and the lowest in Ganderbal (29).

In Jammu division, Jammu district with 200 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Rajouri (35), Doda (33), Kathua (25), Samba (22), Udhampur (20), Poonch (16), Ramban (10), Kishtwar (9), and the lowest in Reasi (6).

With 975 fresh Covid-19 cases, which include 45 travellers, the overall tally has reached to 78,228 in Jammu and Kashmir. Among them, 384 cases were reported from Kashmir division and 591 from Jammu division.

As per the officials, Srinagar reported single-day cases at 150, followed by Budgam 43, Baramulla 32, Bandipora 22, Kupwara 52, and Ganderbal 11 each, Pulwama 39, Anantnag 28, Kulgam 5, and Shopian 2.

In Jammu division, Jammu district reported single-day cases at 403, followed by Udhampur 39, Poonch 32, Ramban 30, Rajouri 29, Kathua 19, Reasi 13, Doda 11, Kishtwar 9, and Samba 6.

The officials said that 1,399 infected patients have recovered and been discharged from hospital during past 24 hours, including 551 from Kashmir and 848 from Jammu division. With this, the total number of recovered patients has reached to 61,351, which include 39,455 from Kashmir and 21,896 from Jammu division.

Out of the total 16,85,809 tests results available, a total of 78,228 results have reurned positive, said the officials.

The officials added that J&K currently has 15,646 active cases, in which 6,761 are from Kashmir and 8,885 from Jammu.

