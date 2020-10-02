LG Sinha asks militants to join mainstream, offers job opportunities

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha on Friday called militants in the region “misguided youth” asking them to return to “mainstream” and offering them financial benefits if they shun militancy.
Sinha made these remarks at Sindoo Shirmal area of south Kashmir’s Shopian district where he inaugurated a 100-bed Girl’s Hostel on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, which coincides with the third phase of the J&K government’s village outreach programme ‘Back to Village’.
As per an official statement released by the government, Sinha on the occasion asked the “misguided youth to shun violence, return to the mainstream”.
The LG said that the government was “ready to help with jobs and entrepreneurial opportunities”.
