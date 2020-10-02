BJP leader who threatened to hug Mamata if he contracted COVID-19 tests positive for infection

Kolkata: BJP leader Anupam Hazra, who had
threatened to hug West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee
if he got infected with COVID-19, has tested positive for the
disease, health officials said.
Hazra, who has recently been appointed as a national
secretary of the saffron party, was admitted to a private
hospital in Kolkata on Friday, they said.
He had complained of uneasiness and his samples were
tested for coronavirus, the report of which returned as
positive on Thursday night, the officials said.
After his controversial statement, the Trinamool
Congress had lodged a police complaint against Hazra for
maligning a public figure, who is a woman, thus violating the
Constitution.
