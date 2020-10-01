Young reporter dies of heart attack

Baramulla: Defence Correspondent at the daily Rising Kashmir, Javid Ahmad died of heart attack Thursday afternoon in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

Javid, a resident of Watergam Rafiabad Baramulla was on his way to Srinagar when he suddenly fell unconscious after sufferring a massive heart attack at Pattan, sources told Kashmir Reader.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.
Javid mostly covered Defence beat at Rising Kashmir with the byline Javid Ibn Nazir.

 

