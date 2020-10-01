2 soldiers killed, 4 others injured in cross LoC firing in Kupwara

Srinagar: Two soldiers were killed and four others were injured in firing by Pakistani army along the Line of Control in Naugam Kupwara in north Kashmir, Indian army said on Thursday.

“Pakistan initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation along LoC in Naugam Sector, Kupwara today morning by firing mortars and other weapons. Two soldiers (were killed) and four soldiers were injured who are being evacuated,” Col Rajesh Kalia, army spokesman said.

He said a “befitting response is being given,” to the firing. Last night army said that a soldier, Lance Naik Karnail Singh, was killed and another, Virender Singh, injured in Pakistan firing along LoC in Poonch’s Krishana Ghati sector. (GNS)

