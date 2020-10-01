2 factory units gutted in fire mishap in north Kashmir’s Sopore

Sopore: A spice grinding factory and a bandsaw unit were gutted in fire in Nowpora area of Sopore in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday.

An official said that fire broke out in the two units at around 2 am in the night.

Locals and fire tenders managed to douse the flames at around 6 am but not before the property was reduced to ashes.

He said that both the units belonged to one Nazir Ahmad dar of Nowpora locality of Sopore.

The official said that the fire erupted due to a short circuit in a transformer located near the two units. (KNO)

