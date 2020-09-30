Farooq Abdullah speaks to Harsh Vardhan about Jammu’s ‘crumbling’ health infra: NC statement

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir National Conference president Farooq Abdullah spoke to Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Monday and raised the issue of “almost defunct” health service in Jammu region while claiming that hospitals were running short of oxygen and ventilators amid “alarming” surge in COVID-19 cases.

Abdullah, an MP from Srinagar, hoped that the medical support system would be upgraded on a war footing in Jammu and Kashmir in general and in areas which lack facilities in particular.

“This is not the time to review and assess the situation but supplies need to be replenished and an emergency plan formulated to contain the spread of the virus,” he was quoted as saying a statement by the National Conference.

Out of the total 1,146 coronavirus-related deaths in the Union Territory, Jammu region had recorded 320 fatalities, with over 250 people succumbing to the disease in the past one month.

Jammu region had recorded a spike in positive cases after the authorities launched rapid antigen testing on September 5 and are leading the chart with the highest number of active cases at 10,161 against 7440 in the Kashmir valley till date.

Against the total coronavirus caseload of 73,014 in the UT, Jammu region had recorded 28,063 cases and 17,582 recoveries. In the Kashmir Valley, 36,685 patients shave recovered so far.

In a tele-conversation with Vardhan, the former chief minister referred to the “panic-like situation” among people, who, he claimed, feel vulnerable in “absence of a credible health support system”.

“He elaborately dwelt upon an inadequate allocation of bed strength for the pandemic cases and failure in setting up make-shift hospitals to meet the most challenging situation. This could hugely impact the fight against COVID-19, resulting in insecurity among the people, who do not know how the situation will shape in future on this front,” the party statement said.

It said that the Union Health Minister has assured Abdullah that all necessary measures would be taken to strengthen infrastructural facilities in Jammu hospitals.

He also apprised Abdullah about steps taken to meet the situation, the statement said.

Abdullah urged Vardhan to ensure uninterrupted oxygen supply in all health facilities and also to explore the possibilities of adding to the bed-strength in the COVID-dedicated wards of various hospitals.

He stressed on the need for synergy between various agencies in ensuring all necessary medical support to patients and said that this will eventually instil a sense of confidence among the people, according to the NC statement.

PTI

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print