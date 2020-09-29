Srinagar bridegroom booked after family bursts firecrackers

Srinagar: Police on Tuesday booked a bridegroom for allegedly bursting firecrackers in Reck chowk area of Batamaloo in Srinagar district.

A statement issued by police said that a case against the said bridegroom, Bilal Ahmad Shah son of Ghulam Mohiuddin Shah resident of Reck Chowk Batmaloo was registered at Police Station Batmaloo for using Firecrackers during his marriage ceremony on Monday night as the same stands prohibited by district administration Srinagar.

Police said that an inquiry revealed that the firecrackers were being used during the marriage ceremony by family and friends.(GNS)

