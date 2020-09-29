Govt has failed to protect lives: NC

Srinagar: The National Conference (NC) on Monday expressed grief and outrage at the death of a civilian, Yasin Muhammad Rather, who was injured after an explosive substance went off in the debris of a house razed during a military operation in Sirhama area of south Kashmir on Friday.

In a statement, NC’s South Zone President Dr Bashir Ahmed Veeri said that it was heart wrenching to see innocent people being devoured at such gun battle sites. “We are pained to hear about the unfortunate death of Rather. I express my solidarity with the bereaved family and demand a thorough inquiry into the circumstances that led to the unfortunate civilian death. There are several others who are in hospitals with fatal injuries. I pray for fast recuperation of all those,” he said.

“The incident cannot be justified at the preface of collateral damage. Proper adherence to required SOPs and other sanitization measures is not being ensured on the spot which results in unfortunate loss of lives and fatal injuries to scores of civilians besides damaging the civilian properties . It is the duty of the government to ensure safety and security of the citizenry. How long are we going to shoulder the death bodies of our people? No probe is enough to bring back the dead innocent civilians and restore wellbeing to crippled ones. Kashmir in general and south Kashmir in particular is reeling under fear and the government has failed to assuage the situation and protect the civilian lives and property,” he said.

