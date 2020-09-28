CEO ERA conducts inspection of oxygen suppliers in Jammu

JAMMU: In order to prevent any disruptions in supply of medical oxygen to hospitals in Jammu, a team of senior officers led by Chief Executive Officer JK Economic Reconstruction Agency Dr Syed Abid Rasheed Shah on Sunday conducted an extensive tour of Bari Brahmana Industrial Estate and inspected multiple oxygen gas filling stations.

The team visited various oxygen filling stations including Kashmir Gases, RSS Gases, Valley Minerals and Chemicals JK Pvt. Ltd. and Allied Gases.

During inspection, the CEO was briefed about the filling capacity of the stations, regarding which the concerned officer informed him that the Kashmir Gases has the capacity of 240-260 cylinders per day, whereas RSS Gases has the capacity of 380-400, Valley Minerals and Chemicals JK Pvt. Ltd. has the capacity of 250-280 and Allied Gases has the capacity of 160-180 cylinders daily.

Dr.l Abid monitored the procedure of oxygen filling, also randomly checked the pressure of the cylinders to ensure adequate supply of cylinders.

During the inspection, Dr Abid cautioned the plants against any laxity in the supply of oxygen cylinders to hospitals in Jammu. Any dereliction in this regard will invite action under relevant provisions of law, he said.

He asked the private medical oxygen stations to respond with utmost commitment to the challenge posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. Dr Abid emphasised upon the owners to fulfill their important social responsibility at this juncture and redouble their efforts to maintain the critical oxygen supply for hospitals in Jammu division. It was directed that the interdepartmental inspection teams will be constituted for daily checks on the quality parameters of the medical oxygen supply. Dr Abid asked the officers to maintain close coordination between the concerned departments and work in synergy for better results.

