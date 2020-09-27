Season’s first snowfall in Gulmarg, light rain in valley

Srinagar: The hills around the famous tourist resort Gulmarg witnessed the first snowfall of the season on Saturday while parts of Kashmir valley received light rainfall.

The meteorological department had on Friday predicted low to moderate rainfall in plains and snowfall in upper reaches of Kashmir valley on Saturday and Sunday.

True to the prediction, the upper reaches of Gulmarg received the first snowfall of the season on Saturday morning, bringing cheers to the tourists visiting the famous destination. The peaks of Affarwat mountains and its adjoining mountain range were seen covered with a white layer of snow.

Locals said that after the fresh spell of snow, several people visited the hills during the day to enjoy the snow and provide themselves with the feel of winter amid the ongoing summer season.

MeT officials said that several other parts of Kashmir valley, both in south and north Kashmir, received light rainfall during the night of Friday and during the day on Saturday. However, they said, there was no major rainfall anywhere.

The downpour has resulted in decline of temperatures across Kashmir valley. As per officials, Srinagar city recorded a maximum temperature of 28.3 degree Celsius while Qazigund recorded a maximum of 28.1 degree Celsius, and Kokernag recorded 27.5 degree Celsius.The temperature in the famous health resort Pahalgam settled at 25.7 degree Celsius on Saturday.

The officials said that the department was expecting the weather to improve from Sunday morning for the next couple of days while adding that weather is likely to change again in the first week of October.

“Weather will improve by Sunday morning and continue to remain the same for next few days. The first week of October may see change in weather conditions again,” Mukhtar Ahmad, Deputy Director Met Centre Srinagar, told Kashmir Reader.

