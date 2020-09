Bandipora: Police on Friday arrested a drug peddler along with 73 bottles of Codeine Phosphate in Shadipora Sumbal of north Kashmir’s Bandipora district.

The drug peddler identified as Bilal Ahmad Rather resident of Waskura Ganderbal was arrested by a team led by SHO Sumbal at a checkpoint established at Shadipora Sumbal.

A case under relevant sections of NDPS Act has been registered at Police Station Sumbal and further investigation taken up.

