Govt deploys officers for B2V-III

SRINAGAR: For the third phase of Back to Village (B2V3) Programme being held from 2nd to 12th of October 2020, the government has ordered deployment of officers assigning them their districts of operation.
An order in this regard issued here today by the GAD stated that the exact location of the Panchayats where the Officer will be conducting the programme shall be communicated by the concerned Deputy Commissioners.
