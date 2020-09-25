Classes held in open at govt schools for Bakerwals, students flee when it rains

BUDGAM: Two seasonal schools for the Bakerwal nomadic community in the upper reaches of Ringazbal area in Khan Sahib tehsil, Budgam district, do not have any furniture and classes are being held in the open.

The seasonal schools, locally known as ‘bohaks’, usually operate for a period of six months from May to October every year for Bakerwal children. In these months the Bakerwals along with their cattle and sheep live in the higher reaches to avail better pasture and breeding for their animals. To provide education to their children during these months, the government runs seasonal schools in these high-altitude areas.

Mehraj Din Badhana, a resident of Ringazbal village, told Kashmir Reader that in the Kunizabal bohak school and the Upper Pathri bohak school, there are no chairs, no desks, and only the Upper Pathri bohak school has a blackboard.

“Due to lack of any facilities in the bohak schools, the students are facing many difficulties and their education is suffering,” Badhana said.

Mushtaq Ahamd Challa, a Class 5 student at the Kunizabal bohak school, said that the teachers are conducting classes in an open field. “We do not have chairs or desks. When it rains, the students do not go to school as there is no roof. If any time the rainfall begins while school is functioning, we rush back to our tents,” he said.

District Education Planning Officer, Budgam, Syed Gulzar Bukhari told Kashmir Reader that he will look into the matter and necessary steps will be taken to provide the facilities that the two bohak schools lack.

