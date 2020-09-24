Militant killed in Tral gunfight identified as local resident, had joined Al-Badr a month ago

Srinagar: The militant killed in a gunfight with government forces in Machoma Tral area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Thrusday morning has been identified as a local affiliated with Al Badr outfit, police have said.

A senior police officer identified the slain militant as Irfan Ahmad Dar resident of Gadikal Tral.

Dar, he said, had joined the outfit on August 20 this year.

The police officer further said that a civilian was brought to the encounter site to persuade the hiding militant to surrender, but he refused to surrender.

Today’s gunfight raged this morning after forces launched searches in the area following inputs about the presence of militants there. (GNS)

