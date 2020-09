Srinagar: A gunfight raged between militants and government forces at Sirhama area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Thursday evening, police said.

“Encounter has started at Sirhama area of Anantnag. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow, ” Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

Earlier in the day, an Al Badr militant from Tral area was killed in another gunfight in nearby Machama.

