Rifle snatched from bank guard in south Kashmir recovered from school premises: Police

Awantipora: Police on Sunday recovered a 12 Bore rifle snatched a day before from a bank guard in Tral area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

The rifle has been recovered from the premises of a school in Dadsara area of Tral upon disclosure by a youth arrested in the case, a police statement said.

The youth is one among the two identified through the CCTV footage at the bank and has been arrested while the other is evading arrest, police said adding that role of a third person is being ascertained.

On Saturday, two masked youth entered Jammu and Kashmir Bank Dadsara at around 10:50 am and attacked the private security guard of “G Active Security service” with the axe and snatched his 12 Bore rifle, the police statement said.

