ADB says India’s economy to contract by 9 pc in FY21

New Delhi: India’s economic growth will contract by 9 per cent in the current fiscal as the coronavirus pandemic weighs heavily on economic activity and consumer sentiment in the country.

In its Asian Development Outlook (ADO) 2020 update, ADB projected a strong recovery for the Indian economy in 2021-22, with gross domestic product (GDP) growing by 8 per cent as mobility and business activities resume more widely.

“India imposed strict lockdown measures to contain the spread of the pandemic and this has had a severe impact on economic activity,” said ADB Chief Economist Yasuyuki Sawada.

“It is crucial that containment measures, such as robust testing, tracking, and ensuring treatment capacities, are implemented consistently and effectively to stop the spread of COVID-19 and provide a sustainable platform for the economy’s recovery for the next fiscal year and beyond.”

