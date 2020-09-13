Amid strict COVID-19 protocol, over 1100 appear in NEET at KU

Srinagar: Vice-Chancellor of the University of Kashmir Prof Talat Ahmad inspected examination centres of the National Eligibility-Cum-Entrance Test (NEET) at the varsity on Sunday.

Flanked by top officers, including Controller of Examinations Prof Farooq A Mir, Registrar Dr Nisar Ahmad Mir and Chief Proctor Prof Showket Ahmad, the Vice-Chancellor expressed satisfaction at the elaborate arrangements made to facilitate the aspirants in line with the National Testing Agency (NTA) guidelines.

At the University-level, the arrangements were put in place by the office of the Controller of Examinations.

Prof Talat said the NEET was held in adherence to all the requisite health protocols, including mandatory wearing of face-masks, in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. He also interacted with several aspirants for a spot feedback about the arrangements.

Appreciating the students for their strenuous efforts in studying hard for the NEET, the Vice-Chancellor also hailed the bold decision of the NTA to hold the examination amidst the Covid-19 pandemic in the larger interest of safeguarding the academic future of the student community.

A total of 1200 candidates were allotted for the examination centers, spread over more than 12 departments at the University of Kashmir, Prof Farooq A Mir, the Center Superintendent for NEET-2020 at KU, said.

“Of these, 1115 were present and 85 absent,” he said, thanking the teaching and non-teaching staff, as well as the support staff from the University’s Examination wing, for smooth conduct of the examination.

