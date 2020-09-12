UN General Assembly adopts pandemic resolution

United Nations:The UN General Assembly has overwhelmingly approved a resolution on tackling the coronavirus pandemic over objections from the United States and Israel, which protested a successful last-minute Cuban amendment that strongly urges countries to oppose unilateral economic, financial or trade sanctions.

The world body adopted the resolution on Friday by a vote of 169-2. It was a strong show of unity by the UN’s most representative body in addressing the coronavirus, though many countries had hoped for adoption by consensus.

The resolution is not legally binding.

It calls for intensified international cooperation and solidarity to contain, mitigate and overcome the pandemic and it urges member states to enable all countries to have unhindered timely access to quality, safe, efficacious and affordable diagnosis, therapeutics, medicines and vaccines. (AP)

