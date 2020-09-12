Police raid doctor’s house in Baramulla’s Palhalan

Pattan: Counter Intelligence Kashmir (CIK), the wing of Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday morning raided the residential house of a doctor in north Kashmir’s Pallahan village of Baramulla district.
Reports said that a team of CIK officials carried out searches at the residence of Hakeem Ghulam Mohi-ud-din, son of Muhammad Ramzan at Raipora area of Palhallan.
As per sources, Hakeem is doctor by profession and his son is running a medical shop in the area.
Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Baramulla, Abdul Qayoom said that the searches are underway and further details will be shared accordingly. (KNO)