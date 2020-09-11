Militants in Kashmir face acute shortage of arms and ammunition: Army commander

Srinagar: A quadcopter used by Pakistani spy agency ISI in Jammu and Kashmir has necessitated alert along the Line of Control (LoC) in the valley as the Army believes it could be used for dropping weapons for militants.

General-Officer-in-Command of strategically located XV corps in Kashmir Lt Gen B S Raju said after an incident “across Peer Panjal”, a reference to Jammu region in army parlance, “we have alerted all formations to keep a check on any flying object seen along the LoC”.

He said the militants holed up in the Kashmir valley have been facing acute shortage of arms and ammunition and they are desperately looking for some help from across the border for the same.

In June, BSF had shot down a Pakistani drone, loaded with a sophisticated rifle and seven grenades, along the International Border in Kathua district of Jammu region.

The Chinese-made drone weighed about 17.5 kgs and had a payload of 5.5 kg including a sophisticated US-made M4 semi-automatic carbine and seven Chinese grenades. Four batteries, a radio signal receiver and two Global Positioning Systems (GPS) were also recovered.

This, according to Gen Raju, is a “new dimension” in decades of Pakistan-sponsored militancy. “Instructions have been passed on to the forward formations to keep an eye on any flying object coming from across the border (LoC) and hit it hard to bring it down,” he said.

As small drones are tough to detect, an extra vigil using all high-tech gadgets along with human scrutiny is being maintained.

A strict watch is also being maintained for movement of civilians along the Line of Control as militants may disguise themselves as nomads or shepherds to pick up an arms consignment.

“We have discovered some dumps of arms and ammunition in recent past along the LoC. This is a clear indication that people across the border are making shallow infiltration, dumping the weapons and returning to their launch pads across the border. This may be because of robust anti-infiltration grid being in place.”

On whether Pakistan is gathering its troops along the LoC in the view of increased tension in Ladakh sector between India and China, Gen Raju said, “We have not noticed any such attempts so far but let me assure that we are prepared for any eventuality and ready to give a befitting reply”. PTI

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print