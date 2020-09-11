Dwivedi chairs meetings of SLC for sanctioning of subsidy cases under Industrial Development Scheme

SRINAGAR: Commissioner Secretary, Industries & Commerce Department, Manoj Kumar Dwivedi, chaired separate meetings of the State Level Committees for sanctioning of subsidy cases under the Central Package of Incentives besides approval to 30 per cent Central Capital Investment Incentive for Access to Credit (CCIIAC) under Industrial Development Scheme (IDS) respectively here today.
The Committees sanctioned cases of 3 per cent Interest Subsidy and 30 per cent CCIIAC amounting Rs. 7.54 crore for Jammu Division and Rs. 2.02 crore for Kashmir Division.
Director, Industries & Commerce, Kashmir Mehmood Ahmad Shah along with officers of Directorate of Industries & Commerce, Kashmir, General Manger JKDFC, Gowhar Arif besides Managers of financing Banks participated in the SLC meeting for Sanctioning of Subsidy cases under IDS while Director, Industries & Commerce, Jammu, Anoo Malhotra, Director Finance R C Kotwal, representative of Director General Accounts & Treasuries, Mohammad Iqbal Ganaie, Chairman, Federation of Industries, Jammu, Lalit Mahajan, General Mangers of concerned DICs and officers of Directorate of Industries & Commerce, Jammu attended the meeting through video conferencing.
Dwivedi exhorted upon the concerned officers to further ease out the process for sanctioning and disbursement of subsidy in order to shorten the duration from the date of application of subsidy in DIC and its disbursement.
Director I&C Jammu deliberated upon 43 subsidy cases pertaining to 3 per cent Interest Subsidy and 30 per cent CCIIAC under IDS while Director, I&C Kashmir deliberated upon 5 subsidy cases of Kashmir Division.
Anoo Malhotra apprised the SLC that the maximum pendency has been cleared and directions have been issued to General Managers to clear the pendency at DIC level.
