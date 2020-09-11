Director Agriculture visits SMF Padgampora to assess crop status

PULWAMA: To assess the crop status, Director Agriculture Kashmir, Altaf Aijaz Andrabi today paid a visit to one of the largest Seed Multiplication Farm (SMF) Padgampora, Pulwama.

During the visit, the Director stressed on maintaining of quality of planting material, effective and sustainable system of supply of high quality seeds adding that the seed quality is the basic and crucial input for attaining sustained growth in agriculture production.

He said that one of the biggest challenges is ensuring a wider distribution of quality seed and steps are being taken in this direction.

Andrabi said that the department is working on a roadmap to ensure timely and sufficient supply of quality seeds to individual farmers to achieve desirable results.

The Director impressed upon the officers and the staff of the SMF that all the opportunities be cashed and possibilities should be explored to maximise the production and productivity of the farm, so that more and more farmers could have access to the quality seeds of different crops at affordable prices.

The Manager SMF Padgampora briefed the Director regarding various developmental activities and latest technological initiatives taken by the department to boost the quality seed production at the farm. He added that the bumper production of quality seed is expected during the current year.

Later Director visited Hi- Tech Seed Processing Plant at Padgampora, where oil seeds, wheat and oats is being processed on scientific guidelines for further distribution among the farmers during upcoming Rabi .

The Director was accompanied by Joint Director Agriculture (Inputs), Amir ud Din Andrabi, Joint Director Agriculture (Extension), Chowdhary Mohammad Iqbal besides other concerned officers during the visit.

