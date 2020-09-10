2 JeM militants held along with arms and ammunition in Kupwara: Police

Kupwara: Police on Thursday claimed to have arrested two JeM militants along with arms and ammunition in Kupwara district of north Kashmir.

The duo identified as Waseem Irshad Gabroo of Takiyabal Arampora, Sopore and Mehraraj-Ud-Din Wani of Badshah Masjid, Sopore were apprehended from an Eon car bearing number JK05G-0872 at a checkpoint established by Police and Army’s 47 RR established near FCI Godown at Drugmullah, Kupwara, a police official said.

As per the official, the duo were “likely” on way to Kupwara where they were to recruit youth in their ranks.

He said that an AK-47 along with one magazine , two grenades, 30 AK rounds and Rs 7 lakh cash were recovered from their possession.

A case under relevant sections of law has been registered at police station Kupwara in this regard even as investigation has been set into motion, the official added. (GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print