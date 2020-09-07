Three staff at health centre suspended after sexual harassment accusation

Shopian: Three staffers of the health department were suspended by the authorities on Sunday after a female patient accused them of sexual harassment at primary health centre (PHC) Harmain in Shopian district.

A pharmacist, a nursing orderly, and a driver were suspended after allegations against them were made by locals who staged a demonstration outside the hospital, health officials said.

The locals demanded strict against the accused and also alleged that there were earlier complaints of misconduct as well against one of the accused staffers but no action was taken.

Chief Medical Officer Shopian confirmed the suspension of the three staffers. “A team of health officials was sent to the hospital to take stock of the matter and three staffers have been suspended with immediate effect. A high-level inquiry committee that includes heads of local villages has also been constituted to investigate the matter,” he said.

The police issued a statement in the evening that said, “Today on 06-09-20 at about 1600 hours this PS learnt from reliable sources that at PHC Harmain one Senior Pharmacist namely Sabzar Ahmad Sofi S/o Not Known R/o Pahloo Kulgam molested one girl (identity withheld) who had visited the PHC for treatment purposes. In this regard case FIR No 212/2020 U/S 354AIPC registered and investigation taken up.”

