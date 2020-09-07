Seven houses damaged in landslide in Udhampur

Jammu: At least nine families were rendered homeless after seven houses got damaged in a landslide in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir, a senior government official said on Sunday.

However, no one was hurt in the incident. The landslide, triggered by rains, struck Gandtop in the hilly Basantgarh sub-division late on Saturday, damaging seven residential houses so far, District Development Commissioner,Udhampur, Piyush Singla said.

Singla, who mobilised quick response teams from various departments immediately after getting the information about the incident, said the landslide is still active and as a precautionary measure seven more houses have been vacated due to the lurking threat.

“All the affected families have been shifted to safer places and provided necessary aid. Senior officers of various departments are on the spot to supervise the relief and rehabilitation measures,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party (JKNPP) expressed grief over the large scale devastation caused by landslides in various villages of Ramnagar constituency in the recent past and demanded immediate relief and rehabilitation of the affected families.

“There is a need for immediate evaluation of the damages and early payment of compensation to all those affected by the tragic incidents,” JKNPP chairman and former minister Harsh Dev Singh said.

He said dozens of houses had been razed to ground in the villages of Rasli Gaderan, Garh-Samnabhanj, Sundla, Babey, Jansal and Chigla Balota, besides loss of livestock, cattle and damage to other property, and lands of poor farmers.

—PTI

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print