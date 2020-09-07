485 candidates appear in NDA, Naval exams in Kashmir

SRINAGAR: Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, 485 candidates from different parts of Kashmir appeared in NDA and Naval examinations held on Sunday in Srinagar.
The examination was conducted by UPSC and for Kashmiri candidates it was held at Amar Singh College and SP Higher Secondary School examination centres in Srinagar.
Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Shahid Iqbal Choudhary visited both centres to take stock of arrangements and smooth conduct of examinations.
As one of its biggest examinations conducted during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the examination was conducted in compliance with all UPSC guidelines and with strict adherence to Covid-19 protocol.
The arrangements included seating facility at good distance, fumigation and sanitisation of examination centres, deployment of magistrates at both centres, security, and other related arrangements.
Besides, two special examination trains were run between Banihal and Baramulla to ensure hassle-free transportation during morning as well as evening hours.
