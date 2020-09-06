Pharmacist suspended for ‘sexually harassing’ patient in south Kashmir’s Shopian

Shopian: A pharmacist working at a primary health centre in south Kashmir’s Shopian district was suspended on Sunday over allegations of sexual harassment to a female patient.
The accused was posted at Primary Health Centre Harmain in the district.
Chief Medical Officer Shopian, Dr Ramesh told Kashmir Reader that the staffer has been suspended with immediate effect.
Dr Ramesh said that the department has constituted a committee, which will be assisted by local heads of the village to investigate the matter.
