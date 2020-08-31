With 9 more deaths, Covid toll climbs to 685

Srinagar: Nine more deaths were recorded due to Covid-19 on Sunday taking the toll of victims to 685, whereas 786 fresh cases have taken Covid tally to over 37K mark in Jammu and Kashmir .

According to officials, two deceased persons were from Srinagar and Budgam each, one each from Baramulla and Ganderbal districts of Kashmir valley.

While as, three other fatalities were reported from Jammu division, all of them from the Jammu district.

So far 694 deaths have been reported in Jammu and Kashmir including 631 in Kashmir, and 63 in Jammu division. Srinagar district with 219 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Baramulla (100), Budgam (60), Pulwama (48), Anantnag (49), Kupwara (46), Kulgam (35), Shopian (28), Bandipora (25), and the lowest in Ganderbal (21).

In Jammu division, Jammu district with 42 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Rajouri five, four in Poonch, three each from Poonch and Kathua, two each from Udhampur, Samba and Kathua, one from Ramban district of Jammu division.

On Sunday, Jammu and Kashmir reported 786 fresh Covid-19 cases, including 85 travellers, taking the overall tally to 37, 163.

Among them, 432 cases were reported from Kashmir valley, while 354 were reported from Jammu division.

As per the officials, Srinagar reported single- day cases at 161, followed by Budgam 52, Ganderbal 44, Anantnag 38, Bandipora 37, Kupwara 30, Baramulla 26, Pulwama 25, Kulgam 11, and Shopian 8.

In Jammu division, Jammu district reported single- day cases at 258, followed by Kishtwar 27, Reasi and Kathua 18 each, Udhampur 9, Samba 7, Rajouri and Poonch 6 each, Doda 5.

In Kashmir valley, Srinagar tops the list with 9186 total cases followed by Baramulla with 2810, Pulwama 2590, Budgam 2479, Anantnag 2314, Bandipora 2142, Kupwara 2075, Kulgam 1918, Shopian 1698, and Ganderbal 1415.

In Jammu, the Jammu district has recorded highest number of total cases at 3149, followed by Rajouri 888, Kathua 871, Udhampur 810, Samba 706, Ramban 653, Doda 415, Poonch 413, Reasi 389, and Kishtwar 282.

With the new cases, the total tally has risen to 37163, which include 28627 in Kashmir and 8536 in Jammu.

The officials said that 490 infected patients have recovered and discharged from the hospital during past 24 hours, including 382 from Kashmir and 108 from Jammu division. With this, the total- number of recovered patients has reached to 28510, which include 22097 from Kashmir, and 6413 from Jammu division.

Out of the total 9,56,733 tests results available, only 37, 163 have turned positive, while all remaining have been reported negative, said the officials.

The officials added that, J&K currently has 7959 active positive- cases, in which 5899 are from Kashmir, and 2060 from Jammu.

