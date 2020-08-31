HC directs subordinate courts to hear pending litigations on Dal Lake on daily basis

Srinagar: The J&K High Court directed all district courts to hear pending litigations about Dal Lake on a daily basis and a reason for adjournments for a longer period have to be submitted for the same.

The court directed Principal District Judge Srinagar, who being a Nodal Officer to ensure the order is communicated to all courts and also monitor the proceedings on the issue.

“The Principal District Judge, Srinagar, shall also take steps for consolidation of all matters relating to Dal Lake in one Court to ensure that there is no conflict of judgement and that the cases are decided expeditiously,” the court directed.

The court passed the direction after a report on August 18 noted that there is a delay in completion of land acquisition process on account of pending litigations before courts. It was pointed out that it causes severe delay in the rehabilitation process while impeding works on laying of trunk sewer lines and setting up of STPs.

Meantime Pollution Control Board (PCB) in their report told the court that the samples collected at the Island Park (Nehru Park) exit point shows that the water quality does not conform to the Class B Water quality criteria in respect of two vital parameters that is the Biochemical Oxygen Demand (BOD) and the Dissolved Oxygen (DO).

The PCB has reported that the same is the state of the water samples collected from the Dal Lake at the Water Channel gate of the Royal Golf Spring Course.

The PCB recommended that Mini-STP is required to be installed at the Nehru Park to address the issues of sewage and discharge from the toilets, urinals etc. The PCB informed them that they have issued directions for setting up of the Mini STP.

The court directed the Department of Tourism to take steps in this regard to ensure that the directions are complied with.

“Additional Advocate General (AAG) MA Chashoo, representing the Tourism Department shall apprise the Commissioner / Secretary to Government, Tourism Department and file an Action Taken Report before the next date of hearing,” court directed.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print