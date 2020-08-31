Class 10, 12 private exams: mass promotion, provisional admission okayed

Srinagar:Much to the relief of students whose Class 10 private board examinations had been delayed due to Covid-19, the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has decided to either promote them to Class 11 or provide them provisional admission as a one-time relaxation.

For Class 12 students, the board announced that they can appear for improvement in division in examinations starting in the second quarter of September.

The Class 10 and 12 private examinations, which the board had scheduled in March-April this year, were delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, putting some 70,000 Class 10 students, who would otherwise get provisional admission in Class 11, in a quandary.

Now a notification issued by Director Academics at JKBOSE on Monday has said that Class 10 students who were to appear in the private examination and have already passed two or more subjects shall be promoted to Class 11 this year as a one-time relaxation.

The marks in the 5th, 4th and 3rd subjects shall be awarded by taking the mean of the other four, three and two subjects, respectively, as the case may be.

Such students declared successful in accordance with the said formula shall be given admission in Class 11 this year in relaxation of the mandatory 66 percent attendance, the board said.

As for the Class 10 and 12 students who have failed in all five subjects or have been placed under reappear category in four subjects, they shall have to appear in the forthcoming examinations that the board said will be held in the 2nd quarter of September.

The Class 10 students succeeding in the said examination shall be allowed to appear in this year’s annual Class 11 examination and will be granted provisional admission for Class 12 in the next academic session, which, however, will be cancelled if they fail in the Class 11 examination. Such candidates shall not be allowed in the Class 12 annual examination of next year.

Also, the students who have passed more than two subjects and who will be promoted as per the above formula shall also be allowed to appear in the September exams in case they are not satisfied with their results as per the formula. But such candidates shall have to apply for the examination within eight days of result declaration.

The board said such Class 12 students who had applied for this year’s private examination for division improvement, shall be allowed to appear in the forthcoming examination (Class 12 annual examination 2020).

