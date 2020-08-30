Lt Guv releases Coffee Table Books for L&E Dept, JKEDI

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha on Sunday released two Coffee Table Books, one for Labour and Employment Department and another for J&K Entrepreneurship Development(JKEDI) Institute here at Raj Bhavan.

Commissioner/Secretary to the Government, Labour and Employment Department, Saurabh Bhagat was present on the occasion.

The Lt Governor directed the Commissioner/Secretary to the Government, Labour and Employment Department for making all Welfare Schemes run by J&K Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board (BOCWWB) available online before 30th September 2020 and expediting the already ongoing registration process to cover all leftover construction workers in a time-bound manner.

He further directed for advertising the guidelines of various schemes in each of the 3000 Community Service Centers across J&K for the awareness and welfare of the beneficiaries so that benefits offered by the labour welfare board percolate to the ground level genuine construction workers.

Underlining the importance of effective implementation of Labour Reforms for safeguarding the interests of stakeholders, the Lt Governor stressed on the expediting modalities for effecting all pending Amendments to the Labour Laws to improve the Ease of Doing Business in J&K Union Territory.

The Lt Governor laid special emphasis for creating a healthier entrepreneurial ecosystem and stressed on the use of Employment Exchanges and DECC in every district to provide a much need connect to all job seekers and potential employers.

On the issue of welfare of working-class, the Lt Governor called for ensuring prompt redressal of grievances of the working-class, especially in the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic by facilitating all the possible assistance to them.

The Lt Governor asked the Department to take various innovative measures to inspire and motivate a new generation of entrepreneurs, so that they can be role models for the young brigade currently enrolled in different educational Institutes of J&K.

Briefing the Lt Governor about the contents of the Coffee Table Books, Bhagat informed that the publications summarize and highlight the functions, achievements of 2019-20 and role of Labour & Employment Department and J&K EDI during the COVID-19 lockdown by alleviating the miseries of migrant labourers by providing cash relief, masks food, water, counselling and free evacuation through Shramik Trains and buses.

The Coffee Table Book of Labour & Employment Department also highlights the labour reforms which include the amendment in various labour laws & rules as well as providing of 13 online services and 26 services under Public Service Guarantee Act, 2011 of Labour Department keeping in view the concept of Ease of Doing Business. Further, the Coffee Table Book of J&K EDI book highlights the inspirational entrepreneur journey of 50 young boys and girls across the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, he added.

Discussions were also held on the Mission Mode Project to cover all the left out Building and other Construction Workers under the J&K BOCWW Board’s flagship scheme intended to help 4 lakh families of construction workers and the role of the department in creating self-employment by giving EDP support and soft loan through schemes like SCS,YLSS, Wep , NMDFC and through institutions like EDI and WDC.(GNS)

