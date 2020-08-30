ITI Shopian building occupied by police after CRPF leaves

Shopian: It has been three years that the Industrial Training Institute (ITI) in Shopian continues to be occupied by government forces either from central reserve police force (CRPF) or Jammu and Kashmir Police, thus causing problems for both students and the administration.

According to officials of this training institute, the institute was first occupied by CRPF in 2018. Later they vacated but another battalion was deployed here before the August 5 decision last year.

“The CRPF vacated in November last year but again a few days before the Covid lockdown, a team of policemen came and occupied the new building, which is the main building of this institute,” an official at the ITI told Kashmir Reader.

More than 250 students study at this institution. A trainer here said that after government orders, practical lessons have been started while maintaining social distancing and wearing masks. He said that the authorities must remove the forces from the institute so that students and staffers do not face problems.

Another official said that they were waiting for the completion of the new building since years but when it was occupied by forces, the construction agencies were forced to defer work. “There was a conflict between the technical education department and the JKPCC on some revised costs and the staircase, which was settled by the higher-ups and once they ordered completion of pending works, a battalion of CRPF occupied it. Later, another battalion occupied the building and now the Jammu and Kashmir Police have,” said Sahil Ahmad, superintendent of the institute.

Ahmad said that three of the trades taught at the institute are operating from the new building.

Students said that the deployment of forces inside and on the gates of the institute annoys them. “Where in the world guns and forces are allowed in educational institutions? The presence of forces itself is a problem. They occupying the building is another,” said a student, wishing not to be named.

Superintendent Sahil Ahmad said that they were told that the forces will be shifted out very soon. “I have already taken up this matter with Deputy Commissioner Shopian and I am meeting him again in this regard,” he said.

Deputy Commissioner Shopian, Choudhury Muhammad Yasin, told Kashmir Reader that the deployment of forces in the ITI building was temporary. “They were deployed there in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic. The building will be vacated soon,” he said.

Senior Superintendent of Police Shopian, Amrit Pal Singh, did not respond to repeated calls and texts from this reporter.

