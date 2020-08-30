Army officer killed in cross LoC firing in Rajouri

Jammu: A Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) of army was killed in the fresh exchange of firing between Indian and Pakistani armies along the Line of Control in Nowshehra area of Rajouri district, officials said Sunday.

Defence officials said that Pakistan resorted to ceasefire violation early morning today by firing small arms at Kalsiyan, Khanger, Bhawani areas along the LoC in Nowhshera sector of Rajouri.

They said a soldier sustained bullet injuries at Kalsiyan sector and was immediately removed to the army facility where he succumbed to injuries.

The slain soldier was posted on a forward post of Kalsiyan sector. The defence official said that Indian army would give a “befitting reply to the Pakistan side”.

This year so far 1790 CFV violations have been recorded along the LoC in J&K districts close to the LoC and International Border.

According to defence officials, Pakistani army have been frequently resorted to unprovoked CFV along the LoC post abrogation of Article 370 on August 5 last year. (KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print