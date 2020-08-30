Kulgam: A 55-year-old woman was crushed to death by a police vehicle in Qaimoh area of Khudwani in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Sunday afternoon.

An official identified the woman as namely Mughli Begum, 55, wife of Mohammad Amin Mandoo of Redwani Payeen.

Begum as perfect the official was hit by the speeding police Casper vehicle near Qaimoh market Kulgam.

She was shifted to a nearby hospital where doctors declared her dead on arrival, he said.

BMO Qaimoh Dr Abdul Gani confirmed that the woman was declared dead on arrival at the hospital. (KNO)

